Atlanta Fringe Festival returning for 14th year beginning May 29

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fringe Festival will return for its 14th year, bringing more than 245 live acts to several spots across the city this spring.

Taking place May 29–31 and June 5–7 at seven local venues, the performing arts festival features 49 shows in total, with 27 local performers, 18 touring artists from 13 different U.S. states and an international act from Scotland, all set to showcase their respective talents for Atlantans.

Known for its wide-range of programming, this year’s festival will include shows that span several artistic disciplines, including improv, burlesque, stand-up comedy, spoken word, puppetry and magic, among others.

All of the participating artists were selected through an unjuried lottery from about 150 submissions worldwide, as part of the Atlanta Fringe Festival’s process to ensure a “dynamic mix of voices, disciplines and experience levels,” said organizers through a press release.

“The Atlanta Fringe Festival is a celebration of fearless creativity and the artists who bring it to life,” said Diana Brown, the event’s executive director. “From local talent to international voices, this year’s festival invites audiences to discover work that is unexpected, unforgettable and uniquely Atlanta.”

Outside of the shows, the Atlanta Fringe Festival will also be hosting several events, such as Kids Fringe, which features activities for children (ages 0 to 12) like puppet shows, crafts, games and a “Baby Rave;” Atlanta Street Fringe, a free outdoor celebration taking place throughout Little 5 Points Village; as well as the return of “Five/5ths of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” a one-night-only benefit performance where five groups of performers reinterpret scenes from the classic film.

Additionally, the festival will see the return of Fringe Audio, a podcast platform that showcases original storytelling and radio theater from local and national artists, with a $200 cash prize for the podcasters selected to have the best production.

Multi-show passes for the Atlanta Fringe Festival will go on sale April 20, followed by single tickets on April 27.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group