0 Atlanta effort underway to help rebuild Notre Dame; Here's how you can help

ATLANTA - A French official in Atlanta is helping coordinate assistance after a devastating fire gutted Notre Dame.

The consul general of France in Atlanta was somber but optimistic about the future of the cathedral.

Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway spoke to Louis De Corail Tuesday morning at his office building behind the French and American flag on Peachtree Street in Buckhead.

De Corail told Holloway that he has been very busy since Notre Dame caught fire Monday afternoon.

He said he has created a response team and is acting as a sort of liaison by responding to emails from foundations, associations or groups willing to help in any way with rebuilding the cathedral.

De Corail said he grew up 100 yards from the cathedral in Paris and could not believe his eyes watching it go up in flames.

"There are no words to describe what we felt and not just those who grew up next to the cathedral as it is in my case, but every French citizen felt the sense of loss and emptiness and tragedy," De Corail said.

After 14 hours, firefighters announced early Tuesday that the fire was completely extinguished.

Crews could not fight the fire from above, because pouring water on the wooden beams would have weakened the structure.

Despite all the smoke and damage, the cross inside appeared to be untouched Tuesday.

“There has been an outpouring of messages and requests, particularly for donations and we’ve put together means and ways to collect,” De Corail said.

De Corail said if you would like to help with the cathedral rebuilding efforts in any way, you can write a letter to: 3399 Peachtree Rd NE #500, Atlanta, GA 30326 or call the office in Atlanta at (404) 495-1660.

