Atlanta Dream’s season ends in playoff sweep

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 03: Guard Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream dives on a loose ball during the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on August 03, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

DALLAS — The Atlanta Dream’s season ended Tuesday with a 101-74 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Atlanta was competitive early in the game, but the Wings used a 29-10 second quarter to put the game out of reach and complete the two-game first-round sweep.

Rhyne Howard, who was the team’s leading scorer and an All-Star in 2023, scored a team-high 21 points in the loss.

The team also lost 94-82 to the Wings on Friday.

Despite the playoff disappointment, it was still a successful season for the Dream.

Atlanta hadn’t made the playoffs since 2018 when they advanced to the conference finals and came up short of making the playoffs last year.

