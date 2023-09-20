Atlanta Dream’s season ends in playoff sweep

DALLAS — The Atlanta Dream’s season ended Tuesday with a 101-74 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Atlanta was competitive early in the game, but the Wings used a 29-10 second quarter to put the game out of reach and complete the two-game first-round sweep.

Rhyne Howard, who was the team’s leading scorer and an All-Star in 2023, scored a team-high 21 points in the loss.

The team also lost 94-82 to the Wings on Friday.

Despite the playoff disappointment, it was still a successful season for the Dream.

Atlanta hadn’t made the playoffs since 2018 when they advanced to the conference finals and came up short of making the playoffs last year.

