Atlanta Dream’s home opener vs Indiana Fever moving to State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The new look Atlanta Dream will open up their home schedule against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena, they announced.

“We have invested significant resources and energy into making Gateway Center Arena the most unique home-court experience in the WNBA,” said Atlanta Dream Majority Owner, Larry Gottesdiener. “However, due to a scheduling conflict at Gateway, we saw an opportunity to bring this exciting early-season matchup to State Farm Arena, allowing even more fans to experience it. We appreciate the hospitality.”

The Dream are coming off of back-to-back playoff appearances and for the second straight season, sold out back-to-back season tickets.

This offseason, the Dream improved their roster, adding 10-time All-Star, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and 2014 WNBA Champion all-star Brittney Griner to the squad, along with three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and WNBA Champion Shatori Walker Kimbrough.

Last year’s game when former No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Fever visited Atlanta, the game was moved to accommodate fans due to sellout crowds.

“The excitement around the Atlanta Dream has never been higher and we can’t wait to open this season in front of a packed house at State Farm Arena,” said Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. “There’s no doubt our home opener on May 22 will be electric!”

Fans interested in getting early bird tickets can sign up for presale access at atlantadream.com to get first and early access to the home opener tickets before the general public.

Single game tickets will go on sale for the home opener and all regular season home games on Friday, March 21. For more ticketing options, fans can visit dream.wnba.com/tickets.

