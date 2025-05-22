Atlanta Dream unveils new ‘Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports’ court design

The Atlanta Dream open their home schedule against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.

The Dream will play at their previous home State Farm Arena and they want to make a statement on the court.

Literally.

Atlanta unveiled on Wednesday a new court with the statement “Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports” painted on it.

The statement will also be on the players’ practice jerseys and merchandise available for fans.

“Atlanta Dream, Cash App and Playa Society have shared values with a commitment to pushing women’s sports forward and this unprecedented court design and retail collection is just the beginning” said Morgan Shaw Parker, Atlanta Dream President & COO.

“Paying respect to women’s sports is at the heart of this partnership and our goal is to set a new standard for how brands and teams collaborate to elevate girls and women who are earning that respect every day,” she added.

