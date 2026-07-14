Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare partner to benefit women’s health

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Dream announced a multi-year partnership with Emory Healthcare, naming it the Official Team Healthcare Provider and Official Sports Medicine Provider.

The partnership includes a vision to establish Atlanta as the nation’s leading Center of Excellence for Women’s Sports.

This center will integrate various medical fields, featuring a year-round “Built for Her” athlete performance model designed specifically around female physiology.

Emory Healthcare will provide a network of physicians, orthopedic specialists, athletic trainers, rehabilitation experts and performance professionals, collaborating with the Dream’s Sports Medicine team.

“We are proud to team up with the Atlanta Dream to provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that directly supports female athletes, while helping to translate that expertise into meaningful health education for women throughout metro Atlanta,” Joon S. Lee, MD, executive vice president for Woodruff Health Sciences at Emory University and CEO of Emory Healthcare said.

As part of the partnership, the Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare will launch “The Science Behind Her,” a new social content series to explore research and insights surrounding women’s health and athletic performance, featuring Emory physicians and experts.

Topics for will include performance, recovery, nutrition, hormonal health, mental wellness, injury prevention and emerging sports medicine research.

“As an organization built around empowering women, we believe caring for our athletes extends far beyond game day,” said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. ”This partnership with Emory Health care ensures our players receive world-class care every day while allowing us to make meaningful investments in the health and well-being of women and girls throughout our community."

The two organizations are also planning a series of community health initiatives like wellness clinics, mobile health screenings, educational programming and community resources.

Wellness Night presented by Emory Health care is scheduled for August 16 at State Farm Arena. The Unstoppable Her Wellness Clinic presented by Emory Healthcare is scheduled for September 2026.

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