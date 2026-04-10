Atlanta Dogwood Festival organizers say security will be extensive at Piedmont Park this weekend

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s signature and longest-running festivals begins on Friday.

The 90th Atlanta Dogwood Festival will be held at Piedmont Park and expects to draw tens of thousands for the three-day event. Organizers say they want to assure festival goers that security will extensive.

We’re live at the park with how organizers plan to keep everyone safe, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

“We have an awful lot of police officers that we hire. We have private security that we hire, and we’ve got people going through the park that you wouldn’t even know they’re part of our security,” Dogwood Festival executive director Brian Hill tells Channel 2 Action News.

The festival will be the first major event at Piedmont Park a week after two teens were shot at the park.

Tianah Robinson, 16, died in the shooting. The gunfire also wounded 15-year-old Italia Wilson. Police are searching for persons of interest.

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