Atlanta Community Food Bank, delivery partners feeling pinch of high gas prices

High gas prices aren’t just affecting drivers at the pump. They are having an impact on non profits, too.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with the Atlanta Community Food Bank about how gas prices are affecting the number of people they can serve.

“It is a race every day to try and keep up with the growing level of demand,” Kyle Waide said.

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The Atlanta Community Food Bank CEO says feeding the need in Atlanta is a challenge any day. But it’s getting more difficult as gas prices climb higher.

“There’s a lot of ways this is a contagious impact throughout our community,” he said.

Waide says the Atlanta Community Food Bank is feeding 270,000 households a month right now. He knows that will go up in the summer when kids don’t have schools they can eat in.

With gas prices up, the cost to get food to the bank and deliver food to its partners adds up. That means the number of families the food bank can serve through its partners goes down.

“When they’re turning to us to try and meet that demand, they’re finding inventory numbers are more limited than they were just a few months ago,” Waide said.

As gas prices go up and down, the need is constantly growing, according to Waide.

“We know there’s a lot of fragility out in the community. Many people are struggling to make ends meet, living paycheck to paycheck. And any increase in their monthly budget, which these gas prices undoubtedly will be is going to put them on the wrong side of being able to balance their budget,” he said.

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