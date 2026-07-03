Atlanta Braves sign veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen to minor-league deal

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves made a couple of roster moves on Thursday, including signing a former National League MVP.

Andrew McCutchen agreed to a minor-league contract with the Braves on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not announced.

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McCutchen is currently in his 18th season with MLB team with most of his career spent with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made five straight All-Star Game rosters from 2011-2015 and won the NL MVP award in 2013.

He has also played for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and most recently the Texas Rangers. His last major league game was May 25 before the Rangers designated him for assignment.

The other roster moves the Braves made were to designated Rowdy Tellez for assignment and promote Jim Jarvis to the majors for his first home start at Truist Park.

Atlanta dropped a series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. They host the New York Mets for a 4-game series starting Friday.

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