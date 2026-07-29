Atlanta artist shares story behind his iconic print - and how he’s moving it forward

ATLANTA — Whether you know his name or not, you’ve most likely seen the work of Atlanta-based artist Gilbert Young.

His print called “He Ain’t Heavy” sold more than a million copies.

“The original was a black and white,” he told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

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Young, who was born in Ohio in the 1940s, said he was frustrated with how slow things changed during the Civil Rights Movement. He wanted to create a piece to encourage people to lift each other up.

The inspiration for what that looked like visually hit him while watching a basketball player at the free throw line.

“He had these big arms and he was bouncing the ball ... and I said that’s it. He’s able to pull us up with his strength,” Young said.

“Gilbert Young, in my opinion, is one of the most delightful, creative artists I’ve ever met in my entire life,” David Manuel said.

The Fulton County Director of Arts and Culture recently honored Young with a proclamation. And he remembers the first time he saw the work “He Ain’t Heavy”

“The hand touching but almost touching makes you wonder what does it mean for me,” he said.

And now, Young wants to go from what he calls “wallpaper” to something tangible.

He is releasing a statue some 47 years after the original print was created. As he turns 85 this month, Young says he wants his statues to be even larger and sit in major cities around the world as a message of unity and community.

“To remind us of our responsibility to each other...and helping one another,” he said. “We must forgive each other for not being perfect so that the lifting will be easier.”

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