Atlanta-area student found dead in her Furman University dorm

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University has announced the death of one of its students from the Atlanta area.

Ella Whiteman, a first-year student, was found dead in her Geer Hall dorm room on the university’s campus.

“Although Ella’s time as a Furman Paladin was brief, she had many friends and was a beloved member of our Furman family,“ President Elizabeth Davis wrote. ”Our thoughts are with Ella’s parents, her friends and family, and all those who knew her.”

Officials have not commented on Whiteman’s cause of death.

The university is offering counseling and support to all students, especially those who live on Whiteman’s floor.

Please take care of yourselves and one another," Davis wrote in her statement.

