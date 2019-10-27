  • Officials ID slain man accused of shooting at Athens police officers

    By: Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Athens police shot and killed a man who allegedly pulled a gun on officers while they were responding to a fight between neighbors. 

    The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at a location in the 150 block of Royale Road, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. 

    Officers were sent to investigate a noise complaint call between two neighbors, officials said. 

    When police arrived, they were told one neighbor had threatened to shoot the other neighbor during the dispute, officials said.

    A little while later, officers found the neighbor involved and tried to question him. The 45-year-old man, identified as Nan Zhao, pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers, police said. 

    The officers returned fire, and Zhao was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said. 

    Both officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the GBI, officials said.

    This is the 72nd officer-involved shooting investigation the GBI has opened in 2019 and the sixth in Athens. 

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don't involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI's tally.

