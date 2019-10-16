Arrest made in shooting that paralyzed 12-year-old outside football game

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place in August outside a high school football game.
Police charged a 15-year-old aggravated assault in connection with the shooting at Lakewood Stadium. The department is not identifying the teen because of his age.
Two children were injured in the crossfire, including a 12-year-old boy whose family said he may never walk again.
Channel 2's Tom Jones is sitting down with police to learn how the arrest was made, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The shooting happened Aug. 17 outside the Mays High School and Carver High School football game.
The children were moving toward one of the gates to leave the stadium when there was an argument and people started shooting.
Police believe more than one shooter was involved and is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
