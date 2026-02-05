Argument leads to deadly double shooting in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Troup County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troup County deputies were called to a home along Big Springs Mountville Road around 7:49 p.m. after receiving reports that two men had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures until fire and EMS crews arrived and took over medical care.

Investigators identified the victims as Jeffery Scott, 54, and Walter Keene, 50. Scott died at the scene, and Keene was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the suspect, Zachary Thompkins, 32, was found at an address on Greenville Road and arrested.

Detectives said Thompkins went to the home to confront one of the victims about an earlier disagreement.

Investigators believe the confrontation escalated, and Thompkins pulled out a gun and shot both men before leaving the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Thompkins is currently charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group