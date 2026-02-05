Body found partially submerged in Georgia river linked to crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday near the site of a weekend crash.

According to the GBI, agents were called in at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.

Officials say the Jefferson Police Department responded around 11:15 a.m. to an area off Fields Road after several citizens were searching near the site of a crash on Feb. 1.

During a follow-up search of the area, officers went into a nearby woods and found the body of a man partially submerged in a river.

Once authorities determined the location was outside Jefferson city limits, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the scene.

Investigators say the man has not yet been identified, but they believe he was an occupant of a car that was discovered near the river Sunday night. Authorities say the vehicle had traveled a considerable distance from the roadway before it was found.

The body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

