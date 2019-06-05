MACON, Ga. - Auditions for the upcoming 18th season of "American Idol" will include stops in Macon and several other cities in the south.
The show will hold auditions in 20 cities between New York on July 23 and Detroit on Sept. 10.
Stops include Tallahassee, Florida and Macon, Georgia, both on Aug. 23; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Aug. 25; Columbia, South Carolina on Aug. 26; and Knoxville, Tennessee on Aug. 29.
While in-person audition will be possible at those stops, online auditions can be submitted HERE. The site also allows registration for the in-person auditions.
Here's the full list of audition sites:
- New York, NY - July 23
- Mobile, AL - August 20
- Macon, GA - August 23
- Tallahassee, FL - August 23
- Santa Barbara, CA - August 23
- Baton Rouge, LA - August 25
- Columbia, SC - August 26
- Las Vegas, NV - August 26
- Waco, TX - August 27
- Knoxville, TN - August 29
- Salt Lake City, UT - August 29
- Colorado Springs, CO - September 1
- Raleigh, NC - September 1
- Washington, D.C. - September 4
- Wichita, KS - September 4
- San Jose, CA - September 6
- Pittsburgh, PA - September 7
- Springfield, IL - September 7
- Spokane, WA - September 8
- Detroit, MI - September 10
Locations and dates subject to change.
