AP top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech stand after Saturday’s wins

ATLANTA — Georgia wrapped up its SEC conference play with an impressive win over the Texas Longhorns. Georgia Tech put together a second-half comeback and won on a last-second field goal over Boston College.

What did the Associated Press top 25 voters think of their performances for this week’s top 25? Well, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 4 while the Yellow Jackets moved up to No. 15.

Next week, Georgia faces Charlotte at home. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, wraps up its ACC schedule at home against Pittsburgh with a conference championship spot on the line. Then the two programs will meet for the rivalry week regular-season finale.

Here’s this week’s AP Top 25.

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Georgia Ole Miss Texas Tech Oregon Oklahoma Notre Dame Alabama BYU Vanderbilt Utah Miami (Fla.) Georgia Tech USC Texas Michigan Virginia Tennessee James Madison North Texas Missouri Tulane Houston

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

