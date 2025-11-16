Local

AP top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech stand after Saturday’s wins

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Heisman Watch Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King celebrate 4th quarter touchdowns on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Photos by Todd Kirkland/Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia wrapped up its SEC conference play with an impressive win over the Texas Longhorns. Georgia Tech put together a second-half comeback and won on a last-second field goal over Boston College.

What did the Associated Press top 25 voters think of their performances for this week’s top 25? Well, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 4 while the Yellow Jackets moved up to No. 15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Next week, Georgia faces Charlotte at home. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, wraps up its ACC schedule at home against Pittsburgh with a conference championship spot on the line. Then the two programs will meet for the rivalry week regular-season finale.

Here’s this week’s AP Top 25.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Utah
  14. Miami (Fla.)
  15. Georgia Tech
  16. USC
  17. Texas
  18. Michigan
  19. Virginia
  20. Tennessee
  21. James Madison
  22. North Texas
  23. Missouri
  24. Tulane
  25. Houston

TRENDING STORIES

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. BYU
  13. Georgia Tech
  14. Miami (Fla.)
  15. Texas
  16. USC
  17. Utah
  18. Tennessee
  19. Michigan
  20. Virginia
  21. James Madison
  22. Tulane
  23. North Texas
  24. Missouri
  25. Navy

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read