AP top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech stand after Saturday’s wins

ATLANTA — Georgia wrapped up its SEC conference play with an impressive win over the Texas Longhorns. Georgia Tech put together a second-half comeback and won on a last-second field goal over Boston College.
What did the Associated Press top 25 voters think of their performances for this week’s top 25? Well, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 4 while the Yellow Jackets moved up to No. 15.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Next week, Georgia faces Charlotte at home. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, wraps up its ACC schedule at home against Pittsburgh with a conference championship spot on the line. Then the two programs will meet for the rivalry week regular-season finale.
Here’s this week’s AP Top 25.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- Miami (Fla.)
- Georgia Tech
- USC
- Texas
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Missouri
- Tulane
- Houston
TRENDING STORIES
- Stockton’s 5 TDs lead No. 5 Georgia past No. 10 Texas in Athens
- Texas trooper who bumped into South Carolina players was sent home from game
- Georgia Tech overcomes double-digit 4th quarter deficit
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Georgia Tech
- Miami (Fla.)
- Texas
- USC
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Virginia
- James Madison
- Tulane
- North Texas
- Missouri
- Navy
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group