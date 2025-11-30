AP Top 25 rankings: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank after rivalry week

The regular season is over and it’s time for conference championship games this week.

The marquee matchups include the Georgia-Alabama rematch in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State-Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. It’ll be the final impression for teams before the College Football Playoff committee unveils the 12-team field on Dec 7.

What are the teams rankings this week? The College Football Playoff committee won’t release its updated rankings until Tuesday, but the Associated Press released its rankings on Sunday.

Here’s the top 25 for Week 15.

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com. Here is his top 25:

Ohio State Indiana Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Notre Dame Vanderbilt BYU Texas Miami Utah North Texas Virginia James Madison Tulane USC Michigan Arizona UNLV Navy Georgia Tech

