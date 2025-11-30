Local

AP Top 25 rankings: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank after rivalry week

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia Georgia Tech Football Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) intercepts the ball from Georgia Tech wide receiver Dean Patterson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)
By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

The regular season is over and it’s time for conference championship games this week.

The marquee matchups include the Georgia-Alabama rematch in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State-Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. It’ll be the final impression for teams before the College Football Playoff committee unveils the 12-team field on Dec 7.

What are the teams rankings this week? The College Football Playoff committee won’t release its updated rankings until Tuesday, but the Associated Press released its rankings on Sunday.

Here’s the top 25 for Week 15.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Georgia
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Texas
  15. Utah
  16. Virginia
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. James Madison
  20. North Texas
  21. Tulane
  22. Arizona
  23. Navy
  24. Georgia Tech
  25. Missouri

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com. Here is his top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Oregon
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Alabama
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. BYU
  13. Texas
  14. Miami
  15. Utah
  16. North Texas
  17. Virginia
  18. James Madison
  19. Tulane
  20. USC
  21. Michigan
  22. Arizona
  23. UNLV
  24. Navy
  25. Georgia Tech

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read