Another Korean auto parts manufacturer to open facility in Georgia, governor announces

WEST POINT, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp announced another Korean auto parts manufacturer would be building a facility in Georgia.

According to the governor’s announcement, Daesol Ausys Georgia will build a new manufacturing operation in West Point, creating more than 140 jobs and investing $72 million in Harris County.

West Point is also home to Kia and Hyundai assembly sites.

The governor’s office announcement said Daesol Ausys is a key supplier for Kia, Hyundai, and General Motors.

“West Point has become an automotive capital in its own right, and we are excited that Daesol Ausys will join other innovators in Harris County,” Kemp said in a statement. “Our state’s automotive industry employs over 50,000 hardworking Georgians and will continue to grow as e-mobility suppliers choose all corners of the state for the jobs of the future.”

The newly announced West Point plant will be focused on producing luggage boards and covers. Daesol Ausys specializes in designing and manufacturing the interior components and accessories for electric vehicles.

The governor’s office said automotive industry job creation rose 324% in the 2023 fiscal year compared to 2021, attributing it to Georgia’s business climate and the state’s work to pursue the “entire supply chain” for electric vehicles.

“We’re committed to delivering world-class services that exceed our clients’ requirements and expectations,” Min Ho Kwon, CEO of Daesol Ausys, said. “We are very excited about this project in the Northwest Harris Business Park and look forward to continuing the partnership with the State of Georgia and Harris County.”

The Daesol facility in West Point is expected to begin operations in December 2024, hiring for job openings in production, purchasing, quality control, maintenance, human resources, and management.

In recent months, multiple Korean manufacturing companies with ties to the automotive industry have announced developments in Georgia, including EV parts manufacturer NVH Korea and automotive supplier Hanon Systems.

Additionally, Woory Industrial announced the opening of an EV parts manufacturing and research facility would be built in Georgia in June.

