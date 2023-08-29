‘I see Gnats flying everywhere:’ Tenants in Buckhead skyrise complain about insects

ATLANTA — “Gnats everywhere,” that’s what people at a Buckhead apartment complex are dealing with.

It’s happening at Skyhouse Buckhead, right near Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza.

Bryce Folsom tells Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that’s what he sees outside his door. He recorded a video of Gnats on the ground and a build-up of dead Gnats inside a cup.

Neighbors made a homemade solution to trap the pests taking over.

“I don’t think I should be paying rent, next month. I’m just going to say that. A bunch of people don’t think that they should be paying rent here next month either,” said Folsom.

Folsom said rent is too high for such a little insect to cause such a big problem.

“I’m paying too much money to be living in here and coming outside my room and seeing Gnats all over the place.”

Bryce recorded a video of Gnats on the wall.

“I’m cooking, I’m cooking in the morning. I see Gnats flying everywhere. I’m trying to eat cereal, Gnats are all over and stuff,” he said.

Several tenants sent Spruill videos to show the magnitude of the problem.

”On a scale of 1-10, how bad is it?” asked Spruill.

“It’s an 11,” said Folsom.

Arturo Hernandez said, “I think they’re coming through the vents, those Gnats reproduce at rapid rates. It’s unbelievable.”

Hernandez said there’s another problem and that’s garbage piling up at the trash chute.

“Someone like shot down a big piece of furniture down the chute and now they can’t get it out.”

Skyhouse Management released the following statement:

We apologize to our residents for the inconvenience which was caused when a former tenant clogged the trash chute with a rug and other oversized materials. Our staff and contractors have been working diligently to fix the problem the moment it was discovered and remedy the related issues. This is a highly unusual situation, and we will have it fully resolved this week. The health, safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority.

