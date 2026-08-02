Angel Reese, YMCA helps 1k Atlanta-area families prepare for school

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream All-Star Angel Reese helped hundreds of local families get ready for the new school year by hosting a back-to-school giveaway over the weekend.

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The Angel C. Reese Foundation partnered with the Arthur M. Blank YMCA of Metro Atlanta to provide 1,000 Atlanta-area elementary and middle school families with clear backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event also featured free lunch and refreshments, music from a DJ, games, interactive activities, raffle giveaways and a special appearance from Reese.

“Giving back has always been at the heart of everything I do, and it means so much to be able to support the Atlanta community,” Reese said. “Watching these students leave with the tools they need to start the school year with confidence was incredibly rewarding.”

According to the foundation, the giveaway is part of its mission to empower young people and invest in the future of the Atlanta community by helping students begin the school year with the supplies they need to succeed.

The event comes as students across metro Atlanta prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming days.

The event marked the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s first signature community event in Atlanta.

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