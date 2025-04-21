‘American Idol’ season 23: 2 metro Atlanta singers advance to top 20

Two singers from metro Atlanta are still in the running to become the next “American Idol.”

Both Slater Nalley and Baylee Littrell advanced to the top 20 during Sunday’s night’s episode.

Each contestant performed for the “Songs of Faith” theme as Sunday marked Easter and the final day of Passover.

Slater Nalley, cover of the Allman Brothers’ “Soulshine”

Baylee Littrell, cover of Brian Littrell’s ‘Gone without Goodbye’

Nalley and Littrell will perform on Monday night for spots in the top 14.

You can watch the new episode at 8 p.m. on Channel 2 and voting will be open through Tuesday morning.

