Alligator found hanging by its neck in Georgia park, DNR investigating illegal killing

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating what appears to be an illegal killing of an alligator.

DNR said game wardens were called out to Langdale Park in Valdosta after a small alligator was found hanging by its neck from a tree. A river is nearby.

In a picture obtained by WALB-TV, the gator appears to be a couple of feet in length, likely a young alligator.

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DNR is now trying to figure out who did it and why.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR Ranger Hotline at 1-800-241-4113.

Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a $100 reward, according to the DNR.

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