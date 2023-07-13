Alleged Ga. gang members arrested after nearly $600K worth of drugs found during search warrant

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are behind bars after Georgia deputies found almost $600,000 worth of illegal drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, the Muscogee deputies conducted multiple search warrants in Muscogee County that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of drugs seized.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marquez Rutherford, Fernando Brown, Jacorrius Brown, and Hykeem Lomax.

According to investigators, all but one of the suspects are confirmed gang members.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities seized 6.6 ounces of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $18,710. Deputies also found 10.4 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $29,483 and 119.39 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $541,543.

The total amount of drugs seized was $589,736.

Seven handguns along with a Mini Draco rifle and $34,869.57 in cash were also seized.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rutherford is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug-related objects.

Fernando Brown is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking Marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug-related objects.

Jacorrius Brown is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of drug-related objects.

Lomax is facing charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of drug-related objects.

All four subjects were booked into the Muscogee County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing with more charges pending.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Henry County chief deputy caught going 96 mph in 35 mph. His citation wasn’t for super speeding

©2023 Cox Media Group