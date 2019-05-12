ATLANTA - The risk for severe, damaging storms increases Sunday across north Georgia after a rainy Saturday night.
Much of the state will be under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out, though damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary threats, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.
"Scattered severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail are possible across North Georgia on Sunday, with the greatest risk across metro Atlanta into middle Georgia," Walls said. "Heavy rain, lightning are likely with these storms. Damaging wind gusts are our primary severe threat. Large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."
Sunday morning will start off rainy, but the risk for severe storms increases throughout the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 is using the most advanced weather technology to pinpoint the areas that could see the strongest storms, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
