AJC report: Georgia Tech is slow on ethics investigations

ATLANTA - According to an article by our news exchange partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com, Georgia Tech University takes longer than most schools in the state to investigate ethics complaints.
According to the AJC report, Georgia Tech takes the second longest of any school in the University System of Georgia to review employee complaints about ethics abuses or conflict of interest violations.
The AJC reports Georgia Tech took an average of 102 days to investigate complaints last year. That's longer than any school except Savannah State University, which averages 135 days.
The average time for schools in Georgia was 48 days.
Georgia Tech had the most complaints last year, with 85.
Georgia Tech officials said in a statement to the AJC that they've had trouble clearing the backlog in investigating some complaints and need to do better.
