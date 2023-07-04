AJC Peachtree Road Race honors ‘Iron Man’ as he crosses finish line one more time

ATLANTA — It’s known as the “World’s Largest Running Party.” The 54th Peachtree Road Race lived up to the reputation.

They came across the finish line by the hundreds with each passing minute this Independence Day. The ladies of the Bfit Athletic Club from Stone Mountain didn’t even break a sweat.

“No. I glitter! I sweat glitter! We don’t sweat. We sparkle,” they exclaimed.

This 54th edition of the race honored the “Iron Man.”

“It’s the fulfillment of competing and completing something,” 92 year old Bill Thorn said.

He’s the only person to run in every Peachtree since it all began in 1970. He was this year’s Grand Marshal.

He “rode” up to the finish line in a flashy convertible and then walked the last couple of steps to a much deserved round of applause.

“That was nice of them to have me do that,” Bill said.

This has always been a race for everyone. Grace Stidham and her friend Lizzie are a wheelchair push team. They’re part of the nonprofit Kyle Pease Foundation, that promotes the success of people with disabilities.

“If we weren’t part of this organization, it’d be hard for people like Lizzie to be a part of these races. They deserve to be part of it as well,” Grace said.

Runners from Kenya and Ethiopia dominated the elite men’s and women’s divisions, and Channel 2′s own Michael Seiden conquered the TV reporter category.

“It was fun, you should have been out there with me,” Michael told his colleague Berndt Petersen. “I think next year it needs to be a station mandate that people who don’t have to work the 4th have to run this race!”

