After tough loss, Georgia plays Japan in Little League Consolation game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Despite a tough loss, the Little League team from Peachtree City not only made history Saturday, they also made metro Atlanta proud as they took on Hawaii in the U.S. Championship game in the Little League World Series.
On Sunday, the team plays one last game against last year's Little League World Series International Championship Winners. The game starts at 10:00 a.m.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose and photojournalist Oscar Carrillo de Albornoz have been in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, all weekend following the team.
We'll have a LIVE interview with the team before the big game at 10:00 a.m. for Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M.
We’re about 10 minutes from game time. Georgia v Japan in the @LittleLeague World Series consolation game. The boys from PTC are gearing up for one last game. Live report at 10. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ifohSGl9Cc— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 26, 2018
