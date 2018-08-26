  • After tough loss, Georgia plays Japan in Little League Consolation game

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Despite a tough loss, the Little League team from Peachtree City not only made history Saturday, they also made metro Atlanta proud as they took on Hawaii in the U.S. Championship game in the Little League World Series. 

    On Sunday, the team plays one last game against last year's Little League World Series International Championship Winners. The game starts at 10:00 a.m.

    Channel 2’s Chris Jose and photojournalist Oscar Carrillo de Albornoz have been in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, all weekend following the team.

    We'll have a LIVE interview with the team before the big game at 10:00 a.m. for Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M.  

