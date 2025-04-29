After record-breaking pollen, worst of the season has passed

The pollen count Tuesday was into the moderate range at 99 for the tree pollens, with mold extremely high.

This season has been tough with the two highest pollen counts on record, 14,801 on March 29 and 11,159 on March 30.

But some good news - as we head into May there will be no more extreme pollen counts for the rest of spring.

We will have some moderate and likely high counts mixed in, but the worst of the pollen season is behind us.

