0 LIVE UPDATES: Person in custody in connection with package bombs

ATLANTA - The Justice Department says a person has been taken into custody in connection with a series of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats.

Spokeswoman Sarah Flores says a news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. No other information about the person has been released.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

Officials have located 12 devices addressed in recent days to Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

The FBI said Friday that a package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, was intercepted in Florida. Another was discovered at a Manhattan postal facility and was addressed to former national intelligence director James Clapper at CNN's address.

The targets have all been high-profile critics of President Donald Trump.

BELOW ARE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

11:45 a.m.

President Trump said he will address the package bombs shortly.

I will be speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 15 minutes where I will address the investigation into the bomb packages. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

11:43 a.m.

A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press the person in custody in Florida is a man in his 50s

BREAKING: Law enforcement official: Person in custody in connection with package bombs is man in his 50s. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 26, 2018

11:35 a.m.

Video shows federal agents and police officers examining a white van in the parking lot of a business in Plantation, Florida.

The van had several stickers on the windows, including American flags.

WHAT DO THE PACKAGES LOOK LIKE?

The packages came with a computer-printed address label, a computer-printed return address label with Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s name misspelled, and six “Forever” postage stamps that bear the American flag, according to law enforcement authorities.

WHAT TYPE OF DEVICES ARE IN THE PACKAGES?

Some investigators have called the devices pipe bombs.

The FBI has not called the contents of the package a “bomb,” only that they were “potentially destructive devices.”

ISN'T A PIPE BOMB AN IED?

Yes, pipe bombs are improvised explosive devices.

IEDs are bombs made of various materials that are not meant to be detonated in a conventional military situation.

WERE THE DEVICES FUNCTIONAL?

According to the FBI, the packages contained “potentially destructive devices.”

No investigating authority has said if the devices were functioning bombs.

WAS THIS AN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT?

If the packages did contain functioning bombs, it could be considered an assassination attempt.

No investigating agency has classified the delivery of the packages as an assassination attempt.

WHO IS INVESTIGATING?

According to the FBI, the bureau “will continue to work with our federal law enforcement partners at the United States Secret Service, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as our state and local law enforcement partners, to identify and arrest the person or people responsible for sending these packages.”

Each of the packages is being sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, according to a press release from the FBI.

WHAT ARE THE PENALTIES?

A person sending an explosive device to someone would face a variety of charges including attempted murder.

They would face additional federal charges if the devices were sent through the mail.

From Findlaw.com, “Mailing explosives through the United States Postal Service (USPS) is also illegal through a separate statute. While mailing prohibited items can result in fines and/or up to a year of imprisonment, if the prohibited items are mailed with the intent to injure or kill another person, the penalty increases to a prison term not exceeding 20 years. Finally, if a person is convicted under this statute and there was a death as a result of mailing prohibited items, the offender can receive life in prison or the death penalty.”

The Associated Press, ABC News and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

