    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PLANTATION, Fla. - A person has been taken into custody in Florida in connection with a series of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats and others across the country, the Justice Department says.

    According to the Associated Press, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was arrested Friday in Plantation, Florida, about 20 miles from Miami.

    Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the suspect was tracked down using a mobile phone.

    Authorities recovered a cell phone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from him, the sources told ABC News.

    Sarah Flores, spokeswoman for the Justice Department, says a news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the arrest.

    Here’s what we've learned about the man arrested in connection with sending suspicious packages:

    • Sayoc has a criminal history in Florida dating back to 1991. Records show he has faced felony theft, drug and fraud charges. 
    • He has an Aventura, Florida, address. Aventura is about 20 miles from Miami, and about the same distance from Plantation.
    • He has some ties to New York.
    • The arrest happened without incident.
    • He was arrested at an AutoZone Auto Parts store.
    • A white van was taken from in front of the AutoZone in Plantation Friday morning.
    • 12 devices were intercepted, none of them were detonated.


    Devices were sent to:

    • Hillary Clinton
    • Barack Obama
    • George Soros
    • Maxine Waters
    • Eric Holder
    • Robert De Niro
    • Joe Biden
    • James Clapper
    • John Brennan
    • Sen. Cory Booker 

