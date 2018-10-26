PLANTATION, Fla. - A person has been taken into custody in Florida in connection with a series of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats and others across the country, the Justice Department says.
According to the Associated Press, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was arrested Friday in Plantation, Florida, about 20 miles from Miami.
Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the suspect was tracked down using a mobile phone.
Authorities recovered a cell phone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from him, the sources told ABC News.
Cesar Sayoc, 56, pictured in this booking photo from an arrest, via @browardsheriff
Sarah Flores, spokeswoman for the Justice Department, says a news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the arrest.
Here’s what we've learned about the man arrested in connection with sending suspicious packages:
- Sayoc has a criminal history in Florida dating back to 1991. Records show he has faced felony theft, drug and fraud charges.
- He has an Aventura, Florida, address. Aventura is about 20 miles from Miami, and about the same distance from Plantation.
- He has some ties to New York.
- The arrest happened without incident.
- He was arrested at an AutoZone Auto Parts store.
- A white van was taken from in front of the AutoZone in Plantation Friday morning.
- 12 devices were intercepted, none of them were detonated.
Devices were sent to:
- Hillary Clinton
- Barack Obama
- George Soros
- Maxine Waters
- Eric Holder
- Robert De Niro
- Joe Biden
- James Clapper
- John Brennan
- Sen. Cory Booker
