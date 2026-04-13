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AAA: Gas prices holding steady in Georgia

Gas prices (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Drivers may be noticing that gas prices aren’t changing much right now.

AAA says as of Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline remains stagnant in Georgia at $3.71. But the prices could continue to fluctuate in the weeks ahead as global factors evolve.

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“Global tensions are keeping oil prices volatile, but Georgia’s gas‑tax suspension is helping prevent sharper increases at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With prices still subject to change, drivers should take advantage of simple ways to save whenever possible.”

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $55.65.

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As for regional prices, the most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.78), Valdosta ($3.76), and Macon ($3.74).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.65), Rome ($3.63), and Dalton ($3.60).

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