AAA: Gas prices holding steady in Georgia

Drivers may be noticing that gas prices aren’t changing much right now.

AAA says as of Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline remains stagnant in Georgia at $3.71. But the prices could continue to fluctuate in the weeks ahead as global factors evolve.

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“Global tensions are keeping oil prices volatile, but Georgia’s gas‑tax suspension is helping prevent sharper increases at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With prices still subject to change, drivers should take advantage of simple ways to save whenever possible.”

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $55.65.

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As for regional prices, the most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.78), Valdosta ($3.76), and Macon ($3.74).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.65), Rome ($3.63), and Dalton ($3.60).

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