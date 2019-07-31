  • A little wet this morning, storms return later today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Some people saw rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, but more is expected later today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan began tracking showers around 3 a.m. as they begin to move out. 

    But the wet weather will return later. 

    Monahan said that an upper level disturbance is stuck over north Georgia for the next several days, which means higher chances of rain for parts of the area.

    Temperatures will cool off a bit as the upper level disturbance remains in our area.  

