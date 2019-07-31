ATLANTA - Some people saw rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, but more is expected later today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan began tracking showers around 3 a.m. as they begin to move out.
But the wet weather will return later.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather app for alerts on rain and storms in your area]
Monahan said that an upper level disturbance is stuck over north Georgia for the next several days, which means higher chances of rain for parts of the area.
We're using advanced weather technology to show you which areas will have the best chance for rain and storms, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Temperatures will cool off a bit as the upper level disturbance remains in our area.
Upper level disturbance overhead giving us some spotty showers this morning... more showers/storms will mean cooler temperatures the next few days.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 31, 2019
Not cool, just cooler. :)
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}