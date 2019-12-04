A beloved tradition, "The Children's Christmas Parade" is coming to town this Saturday!

ATLANTA - Channel 2 anchors Fred Blankenship and Linda Stouffer celebrate the holiday season with one of Atlanta's favorite holiday traditions, "The Children's Christmas Parade," beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7.
WSB-TV Channel 2 partners with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, one of the nation's top ranked pediatric hospitals. This year the parade benefits the Center for Advanced Pediatrics.
This year's parade will feature 14 marching bands, one of a kind floats, exciting dance performances, an appearance by Miss Universe, members of the Atlanta United soccer team, giant helium-filled balloons, and, of course, Santa Claus is coming to town.
Marching bands from across Georgia and the Southeast will be there, including bands from Fulton, DeKalb, Henry and Paulding counties.
Now in its 39th year, the parade marches through Midtown Atlanta. The fun starts at Peachtree and 16th Street, continues for one mile, and ends at Peachtree and 5th Street.
