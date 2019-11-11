97-year-old Georgia veteran takes his first ride in B-17 bomber for Veterans Day

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local veteran took to the skies for a historic flight Sunday afternoon in honor of Veterans Day.
Herman Tannenbaum is a 97-year-old veteran who served in the Air Force during World War II. Today, Tannenbaum had the chance to take a ride in a B-17 bomber with some friends.
Channel 2 Action News talked with him just before the plane took off from Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville.
"I feel heartened that a lot of people are interested in aircraft and history. I'm looking forward to it - and not having much to do, just sitting on the plane. I'd rather be navigating. But I'll look out for sites that I recognize," he said.
Tannenbaum was a navigator on the B-24 Mitchell during World War II in the Philippines. His ride Sunday was his first in a B-17 bomber.
"I enjoyed it immensely. It was nothing to compare with what we doing in war," he said. "This was interesting. Brought back some memories and it was a joyful experience."
The veteran's neighbor Mike Matthews helped set up the flight as a way to thank Tannenbaum for his service.
