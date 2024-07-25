95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon: How you can support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

ATLANTA — The 24th annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon will air on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26 and will feature stories of hope and inspiration from the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients, families and staff from throughout Georgia.

Donations made to the WSB Care-a-Thon will help fund family support services, research and the Fellowship Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With the help of generous listeners and sponsors, WSB Radio raised a record-breaking $1.9 million for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center last year.

How do the donations work? You can either make a donation of any amount by calling 1-888-750-2772, donating online here or by purchasing an incentive package or item.

Here are the 2024 Incentive Opportunities and Events with local athletes, WSB Radio hosts and talent, and the Care-a-Thon sponsors.

SPORTS

Golf with Michael Harris ($7,500)

You and 3 guests to attend a private round of golf with Atlanta Braves center fielder, Michael Harris II! Date to be determined based on schedules.

John Smoltz Hall of Fame ($750)

This year’s John Smoltz Hall of Fame (HOF) Package includes one Braves jersey autographed by John and an invitation for you and a guest to attend John’s annual Auction Party on Sunday, August 4th as part of his Braves Celebrity-Am golf tournament. The event will take place in the evening at Fairway Social in Alpharetta.

Jeff Francoeur Home Run Derby ($1,750)

- One Home Run Derby slugger - One outfield ball shagger - Two gift bags for the slugger and shaggers - Slugger’s name on the Truist Park video board - Food and beverages during the event - Two tickets to the Braves vs. Nationals game on August 24th, with access to a private pre-game party hosted by Francoeur with food and beverages included

Dinner with Grady Jarrett ($700)

Good for two (2) people to join Atlanta Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to host his third annual Dinner with Grady Jarrett at Maggiano’s Buckhead. Attendees will have their picture taken with Grady and one of his teammates as well as receive one football signed by Grady for every two seats purchased. Dinner and drinks are included and will be followed by a special Q&A with Grady and his teammate. Fall Date TBD.

Hawks Basketball ($1,000)

Basketball signed by the entire team of the Atlanta Hawks

Autographed jersey signed by Atlanta United FC defender, Brooks Lennon ($750)

Autographed jersey signed by Atlanta United FC defender, Brooks Lennon

WSB RADIO

Braves Game with Clark Howard and Eric Von Haessler ($350)

Good for two (2) tickets to join Clark Howard & Eric Von Haessler for a night at the Braves game vs the Kansas City Royals! Enjoy watching the game from the newly renovated Xfinity Lounge at Truist Park. Food and drink voucher included with each ticket. Friday, Sept 27, 2024 at 7:20 pm.

Clark Howard’s Falcons Tickets vs. Cowboys ($2,000)

Good for 2 people. Enjoy an Atlanta Falcons game vs. the Dallas Cowboys! Sunday, November 3rd at 1 pm in Clark’s very own seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Costco Consult with Clark Howard and Mark Arum ($2,000)

Good for 2 people. Enjoy a 1 hour personal visit to Costco with Clark Howard and Mark Arum! Receive all the best tips and tricks to maximize savings, while enjoying personal time and lunch with Clark and Mark at the Dunwoody Costco!

Bourbon and Butts with Erick Erickson ($500)

An invitation for two (2) to join Erick Erickson for a night of bourbon tasting from his personal collection! Guests will also dine on BBQ from a local favorite, Lane’s BBQ. Thursday, September 12 at 6pm at WSB Studios.

Erick Erickson Live Lounge ($350)

An invitation for two to attend a Q&A session with Erick Erickson and enjoy dinner in the WSB Live Lounge on Thursday, September 26 at 5pm.

Erick Erickson Private Meet and Greet ($1,250)

Good for 2 people. Enjoy a private meet and greet with Erick Erickson at a local brewery, Scofflaw Brewery, on Thursday, October 10 at 5:30pm.

Eric Von Haessler and the Doctrinaires Live Lounge ($350)

An invitation for two (2) to attend a live broadcast of the Von Haessler Doctrine and enjoy dinner from Atlanta Pizza & Gyro at WSB Studios on Friday, August 23 from 2:30 to 7pm.

Private Lunch with the Doctrinaires ($2,000)

An invitation for two (2) to enjoy a private lunch with the Doctrinaires crew at Ted’s Montana Grill on the Westside Tuesday, August 20 at noon.

Mark Arum and Friends Tour and Lunch at WSB Studios ($219)

Invitation for two (2) to enjoy lunch from McDaniel’s QN2 BBQ and a behind the scenes tour of WSB Studios with Mark Arum and crew! Saturday, August 10th at noon.

Mark Arum Live Home Broadcast ($10,000)

The Mark Arum Show hits the road and broadcasts live from your home! You and 10 friends can enjoy meeting Mark and the Bananas. Date TBD by you and the Bananas! Only 1 package available. Catering included. *Broadcast location preferred to be no more than 25 miles from metro Atlanta.

Mark Arum Dinner ($999)

Invitation for two (2) to enjoy an exclusive dinner with Mark Arum and friends at on Thursday, Sept 5th 2024 at Arnette’s Chop Shop in Brookhaven.

Shelley Wynter Live Lounge ($350)

An invitation for two (2) to attend a roundtable and meal with Shelley Wynter in the WSB Live Lounge Saturday, September 21 from 3-6 pm.

Pub Crawl with English Nick and Jared ($100)

Enjoy a night out on the town in Virginia Highlands with English Nick and Jared from the Doctrinaires! Good for 2 people. Friday, October 4th from 7-11 pm.

Travel Seminar with Peter Greenberg ($200)

Good for 2 people. Get a front row seat for crucial travel news, must-have information, and insider tips at this live event with CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg, a.k.a. “The Travel Detective” Thursday, September 5th from 6-8:00 p.m. at WSB Studios.

Nutrition Evaluation with Dr. Joe ($1,500)

Good for one (1) person. Nutrition visit, consult, and full evaluation with Dr. Joe! Includes consultation, exam, X-rays and 1st treatment. Also includes a 2nd visit for a report of findings and a complete Nutrition Evaluation.

Lunch Lecture with Dr. Joe ($2,500)

Good for up to 20 people. 1-hour wellness lecture featuring Dr Joe “Journey to Wellness: Empowering Your Path to Well-being” Great for your workplace or group of friends! Lunch included.

Christina Edwards Live Lounge ($150)

An invitation for two (2) to attend a Lunch and Learn: “Talking Up a Storm” with Christina Edwards and Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz in the WSB Live Lounge. Friday, September 20th from 11am-1 pm.

Ashley Frasca Garden Experience ($150)

Good for 1 person. Explore Gibbs Gardens with Green and Growing host, Ashley Frasca! Friday October 11th at 11 am. Lunch is included!

Holiday Gathering with Chris Chandler and Friends ($350)

Good for 2 people. Holiday music performed by Chris on the piano, plus other musical guests at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell! Mingle while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Saturday November 23rd at 6pm.

EXPERIENCES

Discover IMSA VIP Racing Experience ($2,000)

Good for 2 people. Discover IMSA VIP experience- a behind-the-scenes tour, two participants for a hot lap, and more! Saturday, October 12th. Participants must be 19+ years of age.

Reynolds Lake Oconee Golf ($2,000)

Enjoy 1 round of golf for up to four (4) guests on The Landing, Preserve, National or Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee. Date of your choosing!

Chick-Fil-A Headquarters VIP Experience ($1,500)

Enjoy a deluxe two-hour tour of Chick-Fil-A Headquarters! Be our guest on a storytelling experience of the Chick-fil-A Support Center that will lead you through the fascinating history, culture, and values of the company and founder S. Truett Cathy. Hungry for more? We will take a quick shuttle ride to see new product development in “The Kitchen” and visit the Training Center. Each package includes a gift bag with special Chick-Fil-A merchandise and goodies! This is good for a group up to 10 people. Great for a birthday party! Valid through December 2025.

State Capitol Tour ($350)

Good for two (2 people) to enjoy an exclusive tour of the Georgia State Capitol and a photo opportunity to meet Governor Kemp! Date TBD.

Governor’s Mansion Tour ($250)

Good for two (2 people) to enjoy an exclusive tour of the Governor’s Mansion. Date TBD

Delta Flight Museum ($350)

Good for four (4) people. Visit Delta’s original 1940s-era aircraft hangars in Atlanta. Historic Hangars 1 and 2 focus on the history of Delta and its family airlines from 1920s to today. And don’t miss the B747 – 400 plane, with restricted access to the cockpit, a wing walk and a video wall detailing the history of the “Queen of the Skies”.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

7-year-old born prematurely gives back to the hospital that cared for her

©2024 Cox Media Group