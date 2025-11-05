A 911 call reported a carjacking. But the sheriff’s office says other crimes were taking place

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A bystander saw something that looked like a carjacking and called 911. But the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered other crimes taking place.

A Gainesville man has been charged with false imprisonment and possession of methamphetamine in Habersham County on Monday afternoon, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Department said.

Hayward Eugene Fuller, 65, was arrested after deputies responded to a incident on Toccoa Highway near the Tom Arrendale Interchange, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Nov. 3 after a 911 call reported a carjacking.

Sheriff’s department investigators later determined that the report stemmed from confusion, as the situation involved a domestic altercation between Fuller and a female victim who authorities determined was being held against her will.

The altercation occurred as Fuller and the female traveled along Toccoa Highway. When the vehicle stopped at a business, Fuller got out of the vehicle. The victim took the opportunity to get into the driver’s seat and flee, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Department said.

Both Fuller and the victim managed to contact others to call 911. During the incident, a scab on Fuller’s arm began to bleed, leading one caller to mistakenly report a stabbing.

Law enforcement officers, including a K-9 unit, responded to the scene and found meth in the vehicle, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Department said.

Fuller was taken into custody and sent to the Habersham County Detention Center, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather more details.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group