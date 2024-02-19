85-year-old killed in shootout with north Georgia deputies, GBI says

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — An 85-year-old man was shot and killed after getting into a shootout with deputies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Union County deputies responded to a domestic incident involving an armed 85-year-old man, who they identified as Wendall Cross of Blairsville.

The GBI says that deputies attempted to negotiate with Cross, but he fired his gun at deputies as they commanded him to drop his gun. Deputies then shot back at Cross and hit him.

Cross was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

No officers were injured in this shootout.

The GBI is continuing to investigate.

