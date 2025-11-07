$843 million Mega Millions jackpot could be won tonight

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $843 million, making it the eighth largest in the game’s history, with the next drawing scheduled tonight.

The equivalent cash value is about $391,728,000.

This massive jackpot comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in the recent drawing.

Friday’s drawing will mark the 38th consecutive drawing since the jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27. This is the longest streak without a jackpot winner since Mega Millions began in 2002.

During this jackpot run, nearly 11.7 million winning tickets have been sold across all prize levels, with total prizes exceeding $274 million. This includes 17 second-tier prizes and 256 third-tier prizes.

In the Nov. 4 drawing alone, there were 606,046 winning tickets, resulting in nationwide winnings of more than $12.2 million. Various multipliers have increased the value of these prizes, with some third-tier prizes reaching up to $40,000.

