80-count indictment returned in 2007 dismemberment killing cold case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A major break has come in a Fulton County cold case that haunted investigators for nearly two decades.

A grand jury has returned an 80-count indictment against 42-year-old Angel Thompson, who is now accused of killing her ex-girlfriend in 2007 and then stealing her identity for years.

Prosecutors say Thompson was indicted in the murder of 24-year-old Nicole Alston, whose dismembered body was found burning inside bags along a rural road in Troup County in 2007.

According to investigators, Alston’s remains were discovered with her head, hands and feet missing.

“She was found in these burning bags with no head, no hands, no feet,” said Sylvia Alston, the victim’s mother. “It kind of took me, it took my breath away.”

The Fulton County grand jury handed up the indictment this week. Charges include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death, and dozens of counts related to fraud and identity theft.

Investigators say after Alston was killed, Thompson allegedly assumed her identity for years, collecting government benefits and housing assistance. Authorities estimate the fraud totaled roughly $200,000.

For 18 years, the case remained unsolved.

Investigators say advances in DNA testing and genealogical research ultimately helped identify Alston’s remains and led authorities back to Thompson.

“When you see what people are capable of doing to each other — actually, I thought I’d seen everything until I saw this,” said cold case investigator Clay Bryant.

Alston’s mother said the cruelty of the crime still weighs heavily on her family.

“What cruelty and inhumane person could… She didn’t deserve that. No one deserved that,” she said.

Bryant said investigators are relieved and grateful the case has finally reached this point. He credited Sandy Springs investigator John Nannoff and Troup County Captain Kelly Ellington for helping secure the indictments.

The case now moves forward in Fulton County Superior Court.

