0 8-year-old girl who nearly drowned saved by CHOA nurse who just happened to be nearby

ATLANTA - A local nurse who happened to be at the right place at the right time jumped in to help save a little girl who nearly drowned in an apartment complex pool.

Megan (identified only by her first name) is a respiratory nurse at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The hospital wrote in an Instagram post that 8-year-old Jaleah was on a float in a pool at a local apartment complex when she suddenly fell off. Her dad jumped in to save her, but she had stopped breathing.

Nurse Megan just happened to be nearby when she saw Jaleahs' father carrying her limp body out of the pool. The nurse -- who had just finished her CPR training -- rushed over to help.

"Jaleah had no detectable pulse," CHOA wrote. "After three rounds of CPR, she finally gasped for air."

Jaleah was taken to Egleston Children's Hospital where she made a full recovery.

This week, Megan reunited with Jaleah and her family -- who of course had big 'thank you's' and hugs! You can check out the sweet video above.

CHOA hopes the story, even with its happy ending, will serve as a good reminder for parents to always be vigilant when kids are swimming.

"It only takes a second," CHOA wrote. "As we head into the final stretch of summer, don’t let your guard down. It can and does happen in an instant. Not all such stories have a happy ending."

