0 8 things you might not know about Channel 2's Jovita Moore

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jovita Moore is celebrating 20 years at WSB-TV.

So while social media gives us an awesome inside look at Jovita’s life outside of TV, there are still things you probably don’t know about her.

Here are 8 things you may be surprised to learn about Channel 2’s Jovita Moore:

1. She loves volunteering at Our House Atlanta

One of Jovita’s favorite non-profits in Atlanta is Our House Atlanta because it helps homeless babies and their families.

“No baby should be born and come out of the hospital without a place to live,” Jovita said.

She got involved when she was invited to sit on the board. Once she learned about it, she was convinced it was a worthy cause.

2. She calls herself a “pizza snob”

Jovita is proud to be from New York, and she’ll let you know it.

And what comes with being from New York? The pizza, of course!

“If you don’t sell pizza by the slice, then you’re not a real pizza joint,” Jovita said.

You can get a good slice anywhere in New York City, according to Jovita. And what goes on that slice? No toppings. Although maybe some red pepper or parmesan.

She said it’s hard to find good pizza in Atlanta, but she has found a few spots she enjoys. Fellini’s, Amazza, Antico Pizza, Varuni Napoli and Atwoods Pizza Café are some of her favorites in the city.

3. Covering Barack Obama’s Inauguration is her most memorable assignment

Jovita covered Obama’s Inauguration in 2008, and despite it being freezing cold, she loved it.

“It was so very special to me because of its place in history,” Jovita said.

So what is missing from this story? Jovita said she’s never gotten the opportunity to meet Barack and Michelle Obama, and that’s something she really, really wants to happen.

4. She binge-watched six seasons of “Walking Dead” in just 3 months

Jovita said one of her favorite shows is “Walking Dead,” partly because she heard about it from everyone.

“After all these years of hearing about it, I felt like I was the only person in Atlanta who hadn’t seen it,” Jovita said.

She said the binge came in 2016 so she could get ready to watch the seventh season in real-time.

5. Bert and Ernie are her favorite Sesame Street characters

Jovita loves Bert and Ernie, but calls Ernie her favorite.

She said she got an Ernie puppet for a birthday present when she was 5 or 6 and she’s loved him ever since.

6. 30A is her favorite vacation spot

Jovita said it doesn’t take much for her to have fun on vacation.

“Really, anywhere,” she said. “But I love 30A in Florida.”

Jovita said she loves just hanging out at the beach and she likes that her kids can run around.

7. Her favorite sports team is the Atlanta Hawks

Jovita, who’s lived in Atlanta for 20 years, says the Atlanta Hawks are her favorite sports team.

But that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten where she comes from. She also likes the New York Giants and the New York Knicks.

Jovita said she enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs’ run last year.

“Go Dawgs!” she said.

8. Red is her favorite color

Jovita says she doesn’t really have a reason why red is her favorite color. But it is.

