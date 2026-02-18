72-year-old Navy veteran disappears, car last pinged in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Navy veteran disappeared in Florida and her car was last pinged in Georgia. Her family says they are worried she may have been the victim of a scam before she disappeared.

Margaret Hanley hasn’t been heard from in over a week. Her family realized something was wrong.

“She did 23 years in the Navy,” her son, Jomo Thompson, told Channel 2’s sister station Action News Jax. “She’s been living at home by herself. She’s a pretty independent woman and just a great all-around mom.”

“We believe my mom was getting scammed,” Thompson said. “No one had heard from her since Monday.”

Thompson said he checked his mother’s bank account that she gave him permission to access. He said there were too many “unusual” transactions in $200 increments. The family also found a written check receipt for $12,000.

“Not only was she sending money to someone, but just in the last week that she’s been missing, these transactions are being taken out,” her son told Action News Jax.

The family says they don’t know if Hanley left her home because of the suspected scam or if something else happened.

“We don’t even care about the money,” Thompson said. “We just want to get our mom back home safe and sound.”

Hanley’s 2001 silver Toyota RAV4 has been pinged in multiple locations, most recently in Hinesville, Georgia. Her son says that kind of travel is completely out of character.

“The only place she really drives is to Walmart to get groceries, which is five minutes from her home,” Thompson said.

Hanley’s car has a Florida license plate ESMF23. Anyone who sees her or the vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

