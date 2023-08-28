69-year-old man walking to a Georgia park takes a deadly turn

LAGRANGE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after police said a man taking a walk to a LaGrange park took a deadly turn.

It was around 8 a.m. on Monday when LaGrange officers were called to Sunny Point Access on Mooty Bridge Road in regard to a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Kenneth Stanley Dial, 69, dead from gunshot wounds.

LaGrange officials learned that Dial had come to the park to walk earlier in the morning, which was routine for him.

According to the police department, an acquaintance of Dial, who also went inside the park to walk, found him just before 8 a.m. and called 911 for help.

Witnesses in the area reported to authorities hearing gunshots around 7:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

