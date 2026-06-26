62nd annual Georgia Author of the Year Award winners announced

Nonprofit literary organization Georgia Writers has announced the winners and finalists for the Georgia Author of the Year Awards.

The 62nd edition of these awards was highly competitive, with 111 nominees in 14 categories, according to the announcement.

On the Georgia Writers’ website, you can read the judges’ citations and learn more about the winning authors and their books.

BIOGRAPHY

Winner: I am a Georgia Girl: The Life of Lucille Selig Frank by Ann Hite

by Ann Hite Finalist: Deceptive Speed: Eddie Lee Ivery’s Run Through Tech, Titletown, and Temptation by Jerry Gentry

CHILDREN’S BOOK

Winner: When Alexander Graced the Table by Denene Millner and Alexander Smalls, illustrated by Frank Morrison

by Denene Millner and Alexander Smalls, illustrated by Frank Morrison Finalist: Kaya Morgan’s Crowning Achievement by Jill Tew

DETECTIVE/MYSTERY

Winner: Revenge by Danielle Singleton

by Danielle Singleton Finalist: The Dawson Pond Murders: A John Wesley O’Toole Novel by William Rawlings

FIRST NOVEL

Winner: Ibis by Justin Haynes

by Justin Haynes Finalist: Hot Desk by Laura Dickerman

HISTORY

Winner: Somewhere Toward Freedom: Sherman’s March and the Story of America’s Largest Emancipation by Bennett Parten

by Bennett Parten Finalist: A History of Sautee Nacoochee by Tommy Hart Jones

HORROR

Winner: The October Film Haunt by Michael Wehunt

by Michael Wehunt Finalist: Dark Sisters by Kristi DeMeester

INSPIRATIONAL

Winner: Lessons in Hope: A New Era for Maasai Women in Tanzania by Juliet Cutler

by Juliet Cutler Finalist: The Five Secrets of Luck: A Tale of the Long-Lost Keys to an Extraordinary Life by Skip Johnson

LITERARY FICTION

Winner: Will There Ever Be Another You by Patricia Lockwood

by Patricia Lockwood Finalist: The Goddess Complex by Sanjena Sathian

MEMOIR

Winner: Momma May be Mad by Kerry Neville

by Kerry Neville Finalist: The Making of a Doctor: The Hidden Realities of Medicine by Michelle Izmaylov

POETRY COLLECTION

Winner: All Things In Common by Rupert Fike

by Rupert Fike Finalist: Chance of Lightning by Kristin Robertson

ROMANCE

Winner: Once Upon a Time in Dollywood by Ashley Jordan

by Ashley Jordan Finalist: I Think They Love You by Julian Winters

SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY

Winner: North by Ann Michelle Harris

by Ann Michelle Harris Finalist: The Gryphon King by Sara Omer

SPECIALTY BOOK

Winner: 35 Natural Wonders of Georgia to See before You Die by Ann Litrel & Charles Seabrook

by Ann Litrel & Charles Seabrook Finalist: Georgia’s Historical Recipes: Seeking Our State’s Oldest Written Foodways and the Stories behind Them by Valerie J. Frey

YOUNG ADULT

Winner: Needy Little Things by Channelle Desamours

by Channelle Desamours Finalist: Dear Manny by Nic Stone

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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