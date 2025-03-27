6 months after flooding as Helene moved through, community favorite businesses reopening

MARSHALL, N.C. — Thursday marks six months since Helene moved through Georgia and into North Carolina and left behind flooded homes and businesses.

In September, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims went to the Asheville, N.C. area, which was among the hardest hit communities. Now, he’s back in the same areas to see the progress they have made in recovery efforts.

On Thursday, he was in Marshall, N.C. where the town’s spirits were starting to rise.

The Mad Co. Brewery was forced by floodwaters to shut down after Helene moved through. The Main Street brewery is considered a staple in the community.

Mims was there as the business and townspeople celebrated the brewery’s grand reopening.

He also spoke with business owners who are happy to be back serving their community.

Alex and Adam Webber own On Your Bike, a coffee shop and bike repair shop, that had to close.

“The water came up to the ceiling, all the windows broke out, the back wall broke out, everything was wiped out,” Alex Webber said.

Adam Webber said the open sign in front of their shop is a sign that the town is coming back to normal.

“You know, you cut a tree down and you think it’s dead, and then you start to see a green shoot pop up from the stump. That’s what our open sign is. It means we’re coming back,” he described.

Alex Webber said getting the store back open took days of dirt and sweat.

“We were here every day, every weekend, every evening. We were just here the whole time, and we did a lot of work ourselves,” she said.

Town hall and many businesses are still closed, but On Your Bike and Mad Co. Brewery reopening is bringing life back to the community.

