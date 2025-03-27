Helene six months later: Asheville’s Biltmore Village businesses work toward reopening

ASHEVILLE, NC — In Western North Carolina, six months after Hurricane Helene ravaged much of the region, rebuilding and reopening have been slow in some areas.

One of the hardest hit areas was Biltmore Village in Asheville.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was live there on Wednesday and spoke to business owners about their efforts to return to normal.

Many businesses are still months away from re-opening.

During Channel 2 Action News’ visit to the area last November, piles of debris littered the riverbanks.

Most of that is now gone. There is still a hush over the high-end retail and dining district along the Swannanoa River.

Orange barricades are still on deserted streets. Things are still covered in dust, caked in mud, covered in plywood.

Laura Rathbone is still standing, along with the Old World Christmas Shoppe that she manages, though it’s still months from reopening.

“I’m hopeful maybe September or October at the least because that’s when we really gear up and those are our busiest months of the year,” Rathbone said.

Some stores and restaurants plan to reopen within the next month.

Matthew Lehman, the general manager of the Grand Bohemian Hotel, a landmark in Biltmore Village, aims to welcome guests again by early May.

“We’ve got a wonderful team of craftsmen and artisans putting our hotel back together. Not just the area damaged by the flooding, but we’re renovating the entirety of the property while we’re at it. So we’re looking forward to opening up as essentially a brand new hotel,” Lehman said.

Benjamin Mitchell is the chairman of the Biltmore Village Merchants Association.

“You’re starting to feel a sense of optimism here. There is a great change in the last few weeks even,” Mitchell said. “And there will be some businesses that don’t make it and that is just the nature of the game.”

Mitchell said the vibrancy of the village will gradually emerge. But this is just one corner of Asheville. It’s a city that is very much open for business.

“If you want to know how to help us build back, come visit us,” Lehman said.

Merchants in Biltmore Village expect by the first anniversary of Helene in September, many shops and restaurants will be back open.

