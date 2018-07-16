  • 6-month-old grazed by bullet during shooting, police say

    Police say a toddler was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in southeast Atlanta.

    It happened in the area of 630 New Town Circle SE.

    The 6-month-old is alert and conscious, according to police.

    Channel 2 Action News is speaking to authorities about the investigation, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

