6 dead, hundreds cited on Georgia Roads during the holiday weekend

METRO ATLANTA — The July 4th Holiday weekend has been a busy one for officers with Georgia’s Department of Public Safety.
As the holiday weekend winds down to a close, troopers have worked 164 crashes with 71 injuries and fatalities as of early Sunday morning.
Along with that, Troopers have issued 414 DUI tickets and worked 26 crashes where the driver was under the influence.
🚦Fourth of July Travel Period Update: July 6th 6 a.m. 🚦 -Help us to protect lives on Georgia roadways. Call *GSP or 911...Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Sunday, July 6, 2025
Traffic is expected to be busy and get busier as the day goes on Sunday when many people are expected to return home.
