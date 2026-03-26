5 years ago, an EF-4 tornado changed Newnan forever

NEWNAN, Ga. — This week marks five years since a devastating tornado traveled dozens of miles and left behind a trail of destruction across three counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Chief Emeritus Glenn Burns tracked the tornado as it touched down during the late night hours of March 25, 2021 and overnight hours on March 26, 2021.

“It’s one of those things I’ll never forget. If you were impacted by it, of course, I know you won’t either,” Nitz recalled on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

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Nitz said the mile-wide tornado traveled nearly 39 miles and stayed on the ground for 53 minutes.

The tornado damaged homes and businesses in Heard, Coweta and Fayette counties. Newnan was hit the hardest with the tornado peaking at EF-4 intensity. There was one storm-related death reported.

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NEWNAN TORNADO TIMELINE AND PATH

Heard County, 11:37 p.m.: The tornado first formed near Redland Drive around Ga. 34 in Heard County. Minor damage to trees was reported in the area. The tornado continued on a east-NE path and gained intensity as it crossed into Franklin. The storm severely damaged a few homes and buildings in Franklin.

Coweta County, 11:54 p.m.: The tornado moved east-NE just south of Ga. 34 and crossed into Coweta County. The tornado reached EF-2 level intensity near the Mountain Creek and Woodland Farms neighborhoods. The winds increased to over 150 mph and caused major damage to many homes near Timberland Trail.

The tornado reached its maximum speeds and EF-4 level intensity as it crossed into Newnan city limits. The path width at this point was approximately 1850 yards or just over 1 mile. Four homes on Arlington Court were destroyed. Newnan High School took a direct hit next from the tornado along with the athletic fields and buildings.

The tornado began to weaken but continued to destroy parts of downtown Newnan. Several homes had tree damage near Broad Street and Grieson Trail. The tornado crossed over Interstate 85 and caused minor tree damage to Ashley Park and a cancer treatment hospital.

The tornado picked up intensity once again near Shenandoah Blvd and White Oak Drive. It weakened again but not before it caused trees to fall on homes near the Thomas Crossroads area. Homes south of Andrew Bailey Road also had tree damage.

[RELATED: Newnan man’s home rebuilt with help from community following violent EF4 tornado]

Fayette County, 12:30 a.m.: The tornado finally lifted back off the ground and weakened in Fayette County. A few trees were snapped and construction materials blew away near MacDuff Parkway where homes were being built.

Trees also fell on the railroad tracks near Senoia Road and along Ga. 74 in Kedron Hills neighborhood.

The tornado was on the ground for at least 39 miles, possibly as long as 75 miles. It hit peak winds of 170 mph with a width of 5,550 feet. The tornado stayed on the ground for 53 minutes.

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Newnan tornado 2021

Information from the National Weather Service survey was used in this report.

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